Predators vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7) will aim to continue a 10-game road win streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (42-31-8) on Friday, April 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-200)
|Predators (+170)
|-
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Nashville has won six of its 10 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Predators.
Predators vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|270 (12th)
|Goals
|220 (28th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|232 (12th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|51 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators and their opponents hit the over once over Nashville's last 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.3 goals, 1.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (220 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Predators' 232 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
