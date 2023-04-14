Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .475, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last games.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.