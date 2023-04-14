In one of the two exciting matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament slate today, the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat take the court at FTX Arena.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 CHI Record: 40-42

40-42 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) CHI Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -5.5

MIA -5.5 MIA Odds to Win: -220

-220 CHI Odds to Win: +182

+182 Total: 208.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hit the road the Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 OKC Record: 40-42

40-42 MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th) OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -5.5

MIN -5.5 MIN Odds to Win: -216

-216 OKC Odds to Win: +178

+178 Total: 228.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.