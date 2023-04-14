The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 208.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.
  • The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 69.2% chance to win.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.
  • Chicago's games this year have had a 225-point total on average, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Chicago's ATS record is 43-39-0 this season.
  • The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6
Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Seven of Heat's last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.
  • The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.
  • When Miami totals more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Bulls have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
  • Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-20-0) this season.
  • The Bulls put up only 3.3 more points per game (113.1) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).
  • Chicago has put together a 35-19 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
23-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
35-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-11

