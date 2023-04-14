Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .234 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (25.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 25.0%.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- Oviedo (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
