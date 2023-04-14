The Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7), winners of 10 straight road games, visit the Nashville Predators (42-31-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.

The Predators have scored 23 goals during their past 10 outings, while conceding 21 goals. A total of 33 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into five power-play goals (15.2%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Friday's game.

Predators vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-230)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (42-31-8 overall) have posted a record of 13-8-21 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 31 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 42 points.

Across the 14 games this season the Predators ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Nashville has 25 points (11-7-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Predators have scored at least three goals in 39 games, earning 61 points from those contests.

This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 51 games, going 26-20-5 to register 57 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.86 12th 8th 33.2 Shots 29.6 23rd 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 6th 24.9% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 16th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 82.0% 9th

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

