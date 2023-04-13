Predators vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (41-31-8) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX.
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|-
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been a moneyline favorite 34 times this season, and have gone 19-15 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Nashville has a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 53.5% chance to win.
Predators vs. Wild Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|216 (28th)
|Goals
|236 (24th)
|229 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (4th)
|43 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|48 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators offense's 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- On defense, the Predators have conceded 229 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 22nd in goal differential at -13.
