The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (10) this season while batting .313 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is second in slugging.
  • This season, Gorman has totaled at least one hit in eight of 10 games (80.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 10), and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in five games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Velasquez (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
