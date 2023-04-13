Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (5-7) and Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on April 13.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Vince Velasquez (0-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • This season, the Cardinals have been favored seven times and won four of those games.
  • St. Louis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 73.3% chance to win.
  • St. Louis has scored 56 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 8 @ Brewers W 6-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
April 9 @ Brewers L 6-1 Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
April 10 @ Rockies L 7-4 Steven Matz vs German Márquez
April 11 @ Rockies W 9-6 Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
April 12 @ Rockies W 7-4 Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
April 13 Pirates - Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
April 14 Pirates - Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
April 15 Pirates - Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
April 16 Pirates - Miles Mikolas vs Mitch Keller
April 17 Diamondbacks - Jack Flaherty vs Merrill Kelly
April 18 Diamondbacks - Jordan Montgomery vs Drey Jameson

