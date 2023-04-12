After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .480.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), with multiple hits five times (45.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (36.4%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Urena (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
