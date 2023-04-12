After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (nine) this season while batting .321 with five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is seventh in slugging.

This year, Gorman has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Gorman has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings