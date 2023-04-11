The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .267 with a home run and two walks.
  • In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), O'Neill has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • O'Neill has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.31 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Freeland (2-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3).
