How to Watch the Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are just 1.4 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
- Los Angeles has a 34-10 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 35-15 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Minnesota is 22-12.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have been worse at home this season, scoring 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game away from home.
- Defensively Los Angeles has played better at home this season, giving up 113.8 points per game, compared to 119.4 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Timberwolves are putting up more points at home (115.9 per game) than on the road (115.6). And they are conceding less at home (115) than on the road (116.6).
- Minnesota allows 115 points per game at home, and 116.6 away.
- This year the Timberwolves are averaging fewer assists at home (26 per game) than away (26.3).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|D'Angelo Russell
|Questionable
|Foot
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Out
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.