The Los Angeles Lakers, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-8.5) 233 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-8.5) 232.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-8) 231.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-8.5) 231.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).
  • These two teams average a combined 233 points per game, equal to this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 232.4 points per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

