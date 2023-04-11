When the (3-7) match up with the (5-6) at Coors Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:40 PM ET, Miles Mikolas will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 12).

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 12 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rockies have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, the Rockies have won two of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+125) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-133) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (-105) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+115)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

