Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Tommy Edman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .250 with four walks.
- In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Edman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Edman has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will send Marquez (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th.
