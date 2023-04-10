After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by two extra-base hits.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Arenado enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Arenado has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit four times (44.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In four games this season (44.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings