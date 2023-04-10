The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has two home runs and two walks while batting .233.

In five of eight games this season, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

