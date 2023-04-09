The Indiana Pacers (34-47) have nine players on the injury report, including Myles Turner, in their matchup with the New York Knicks (47-34) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are coming off of a 122-115 loss to the Pistons in their most recent outing on Friday. The Pacers got a team-high 22 points from Buddy Hield in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG T.J. McConnell PG Questionable Hip 8.7 3.1 5.3 Myles Turner C Questionable Ankle/Back 18 7.5 1.4 Oshae Brissett SF Questionable Back 6 3.3 0.6 Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Ankle 20.7 3.7 10.4 Jalen Smith PF Questionable Knee 9.4 5.8 1 Aaron Nesmith SF Questionable Head 10.1 3.8 1.3 Isaiah Jackson PF Questionable Head 7.2 4.4 0.8 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 7.9 2.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1 0.5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Out (Hand), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSIN

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers' 116 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Indiana is 28-20 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

The Pacers are posting 116.2 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 116.

Indiana knocks down 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.5 (sixth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Pacers rank 24th in the league averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 25th, allowing 115.3 points per 100 possessions.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 230

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.