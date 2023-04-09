Nolan Gorman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has seven hits and an OBP of .500, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Gorman has gotten a hit in five of six games this year (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 8% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings