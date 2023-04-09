On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Brewers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.485) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Arenado is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Arenado has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings