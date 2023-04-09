Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (34-47) are underdogs (+9) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on MSG and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Pacers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 122 - Pacers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9)
- The Knicks' .556 ATS win percentage (45-34-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Pacers' .519 mark (42-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 9-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 7-4 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record New York puts up as a 9-point favorite.
- New York's games have gone over the total 53.1% of the time this season (43 out of 81), which is more often than Indiana's games have (41 out of 81).
- The Knicks have a .675 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-13) this season while the Pacers have a .381 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (24-39).
Pacers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Indiana is 10th in the league on offense (116 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (119.3 points allowed).
- At 26.9 assists per game, the Pacers are sixth in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Pacers are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.5). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.
- In 2022-23, Indiana has taken 41.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.2% of Indiana's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.
