Juan Yepez -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

  • Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Yepez got a hit 48 times last season in 78 games (61.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (20.5%).
  • He went yard in 12 of 78 games in 2022 (15.4%), including 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22 of 78 games last year (28.2%), Yepez drove in a run, and six of those games (7.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He touched home plate in 29.5% of his games last year (23 of 78), with more than one run on five occasions (6.4%).

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 40
.237 AVG .266
.282 OBP .307
.456 SLG .439
13 XBH 12
6 HR 6
13 RBI 17
26/7 K/BB 35/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
37 GP 41
22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • The Brewers will look to Lauer (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
