Tyler O'Neill -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .278 with a home run and a walk.

In four of six games this season, O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

