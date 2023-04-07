Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .261 with a walk.
- In five of six games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Edman has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- Woodruff (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.667), and 11th in K/9 (12).
