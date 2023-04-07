The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Pacers vs. Pistons with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.

The Pacers put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (116) than the Pistons give up (118.8).

Indiana is 20-14 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are posting 119 points per game this year at home, which is six more points than they're averaging in road games (113).

At home, Indiana is surrendering 0.9 more points per game (119.7) than on the road (118.8).

When playing at home, the Pacers are sinking one more treys per game (14) than on the road (13). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Pacers Injuries