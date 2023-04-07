After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

  • Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Gorman picked up a hit in 48.9% of his games last year (44 of 90), with more than one hit in 15 of them (16.7%).
  • He homered in 13 of 90 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman drove in a run in 22 of 90 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 36.7% of his 90 games last season, he scored (33 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 42
.212 AVG .241
.281 OBP .320
.390 SLG .453
14 XBH 13
6 HR 8
18 RBI 17
56/12 K/BB 47/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 44
21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%)
8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%)
6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%)
11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
  • The Brewers will send Woodruff (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
