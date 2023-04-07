Nolan Arenado -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .308 with a double and a walk.

Arenado enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.

Arenado has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Arenado has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

