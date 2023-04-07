Isaiah Jackson and his Indiana Pacers teammates will match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jackson, in his last game (April 5 loss against the Knicks) put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

In this article, we look at Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.1 8.6 Rebounds 9.5 4.4 5.7 Assists -- 0.8 0.4 PRA 22.5 12.3 14.7 PR -- 11.5 14.3 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Isaiah Jackson Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.0 per contest.

Jackson's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.8 points per game.

The Pistons give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the league.

The Pistons are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Jackson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 27 11 6 0 0 1 2 3/11/2023 26 19 11 1 0 2 2 10/22/2022 22 8 5 1 0 5 0

