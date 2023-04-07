When the (5-1) match up with the (2-4) at American Family Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:10 PM ET, Brandon Woodruff will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 8).

The Brewers are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+135). An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Brewers have not played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Cardinals have split the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (-110) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+275)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

