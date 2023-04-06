The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (42-37) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 115 - Heat 107

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 3)

76ers (- 3) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



The 76ers sport a 46-33-0 ATS record this season compared to the 28-47-4 mark from the Heat.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (41 out of 79). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (37 out of 79).

The 76ers have a .745 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-14) this season while the Heat have a .304 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-16).

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia has been led by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by surrendering just 110.5 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (114.9 per contest).

So far this year, the 76ers rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25 per game.

The 76ers are sinking 12.7 three-pointers per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).

Of the shots attempted by Philadelphia in 2022-23, 60.8% of them have been two-pointers (68.8% of the team's made baskets) and 39.2% have been from beyond the arc (31.2%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.1 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.5 per game.

The Heat are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Miami attempts 59.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.8% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.2% are 3-pointers.

