How to Watch the Pacers vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (46-33) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 24-20 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The Pacers put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.
- Indiana is 28-18 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.8) than on the road (113), but also concede more at home (119.2) than on the road (118.8).
- In 2022-23 Indiana is conceding 0.4 more points per game at home (119.2) than away (118.8).
- This year the Pacers are collecting more assists at home (27.2 per game) than on the road (26.4).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Myles Turner
|Questionable
|Ankle/Back
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Duarte
|Out
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
