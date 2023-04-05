On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Pacers (34-45). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game with a +244 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Pacers have a -250 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 119 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

These two teams average 231.4 points per game between them, 2.4 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 231.5 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Indiana has covered 41 times in 79 games with a spread this year.

Pacers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 - Knicks +10000 +3500 -10000

