When the (2-3) take on the (4-1) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:15 PM ET, Miles Mikolas will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 6).

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Braves +105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cardinals and Braves matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals won 65, or 65.7%, of the 99 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Cardinals won 55 of their 82 games, or 67.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

St. Louis averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 at home.

The Braves were victorious in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Braves came away with a win five times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Atlanta averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road outings).

The Braves slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.