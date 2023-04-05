After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

  • Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
  • Donovan picked up at least one hit 76 times last year in 128 games played (59.4%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games last year (five of 128), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.7% of his games a year ago (29 of 128), Donovan drove home a run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 50 of 128 games last season (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 58
.330 AVG .236
.441 OBP .351
.457 SLG .305
17 XBH 10
3 HR 2
25 RBI 20
26/30 K/BB 44/31
0 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 60
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%)
17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%)
33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%)
3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 23-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
  • Last season he compiled a 2-4 record, a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games.
