Aaron Nesmith plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nesmith, in his last appearance, had 14 points and six rebounds in a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Nesmith, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.0 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists -- 1.4 2.0 PRA -- 15.2 18.2 PR 15.5 13.8 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.3



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Knicks concede 112.5 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13 makes per contest, 25th in the league.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2022 31 23 10 0 4 0 1

