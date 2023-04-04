On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

In 58.4% of his games last season (66 of 113), Contreras got a base hit, and in 28 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 113 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 20 of them (17.7%), hitting a home run in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras drove in a run in 39 of 113 games last year (34.5%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those games (8.8%).

He scored in 47 of 113 games last year, with multiple runs in 15 of those games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 54 .259 AVG .224 .362 OBP .335 .459 SLG .474 23 XBH 24 10 HR 12 33 RBI 22 55/24 K/BB 48/21 4 SB 0 Home Away 59 GP 54 38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

