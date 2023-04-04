After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

  • Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
  • He ranked 18th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.
  • Arenado had a hit 101 times last year in 150 games (67.3%), including 46 multi-hit games (30.7%).
  • Including the 150 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in 29 of them (19.3%), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Arenado picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games last year (59 of 150), with two or more RBIs in 30 of them (20.0%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He came around to score 60 times in 150 games (40.0%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 73
.282 AVG .303
.353 OBP .369
.509 SLG .556
34 XBH 39
14 HR 16
50 RBI 53
30/29 K/BB 42/26
3 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 73
50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to allow 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut.
