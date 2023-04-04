Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)
- Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
- He ranked 18th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.
- Arenado had a hit 101 times last year in 150 games (67.3%), including 46 multi-hit games (30.7%).
- Including the 150 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in 29 of them (19.3%), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Arenado picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games last year (59 of 150), with two or more RBIs in 30 of them (20.0%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He came around to score 60 times in 150 games (40.0%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|.282
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.369
|.509
|SLG
|.556
|34
|XBH
|39
|14
|HR
|16
|50
|RBI
|53
|30/29
|K/BB
|42/26
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|50 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (69.9%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (37.0%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.7%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.5%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (38.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to allow 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.