How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves will play on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Austin Riley among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals ranked ninth-best in MLB action last season with 197 total home runs.
- Last year the Cardinals ranked seventh in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.
- St. Louis finished 32-7 over the 39 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Atlanta scored 789 runs last season, which ranked third in MLB.
- Last year the Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in baseball.
- St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.
- St. Louis pitched to a 3.79 ERA last season, which ranked ninth in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Matz will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Alek Manoah
|4/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Kevin Gausman
|4/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Chris Bassitt
|4/3/2023
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Charlie Morton
|4/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Dylan Dodd
|4/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Bryce Elder
|4/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.