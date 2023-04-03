Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)
- Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Gorman got a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games last year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those contests.
- He homered in 14.4% of his games in 2022 (13 of 90), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman picked up an RBI in 22 of 90 games last season (24.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 36.7% of his games last season (33 of 90), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (8.9%) he scored more than once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.241
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.390
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|17
|56/12
|K/BB
|47/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|21 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (52.3%)
|8 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (43.2%)
|6 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.9%)
|11 (23.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old righty started the game and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
