The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 3-for-4 last time out, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

  • Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Carlson picked up a base hit in 73 out of 130 games last season (56.2%), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (19.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31 of 130 games last year (23.8%), Carlson picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (6.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored a run in 47 of his 130 games a season ago (36.2%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.7%).

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 64
.249 AVG .226
.342 OBP .295
.431 SLG .336
23 XBH 19
5 HR 3
26 RBI 16
48/27 K/BB 46/19
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 65
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
