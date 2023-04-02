Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)
- O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
- O'Neill picked up a base hit in 54 of 96 games last season (56.3%), with multiple hits in 19 of those games (19.8%).
- He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill picked up an RBI in 33 games last season out 96 (34.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- He scored a run in 45.8% of his 96 games last year, with more than one run in 10.4% of those games (10).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.224
|AVG
|.231
|.315
|OBP
|.302
|.362
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|26
|47/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|6
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|27 (54.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (58.7%)
|7 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (26.1%)
|22 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (47.8%)
|6 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (32.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 34-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
