On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

O'Neill picked up a base hit in 54 of 96 games last season (56.3%), with multiple hits in 19 of those games (19.8%).

He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill picked up an RBI in 33 games last season out 96 (34.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

He scored a run in 45.8% of his 96 games last year, with more than one run in 10.4% of those games (10).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 46 .224 AVG .231 .315 OBP .302 .362 SLG .418 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 32 RBI 26 47/19 K/BB 56/19 6 SB 8 Home Away 50 GP 46 27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%) 7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%) 22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%) 6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)