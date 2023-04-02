Tommy Edman -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

  • Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Edman had a hit in 102 of 155 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 41 of those games.
  • In 13 of 155 games last year, he left the yard (8.4%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 26.5% of his games a year ago (41 of 155), Edman drove home a run. In 13 of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 69 of 155 games last season (44.5%), including scoring more than once in 13.5% of his games (21 times).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.276 AVG .254
.320 OBP .332
.416 SLG .385
24 XBH 24
8 HR 5
28 RBI 29
47/17 K/BB 64/31
19 SB 13
Home Away
79 GP 76
52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%)
22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%)
36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%)
8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 34-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last year he ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
