See the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (34-44), which currently has four players listed (including Myles Turner), as the Pacers ready for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 121-117 victory over the Thunder. T.J. McConnell put up 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myles Turner C Questionable Ankle/Back 18 7.5 1.4 Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Ankle 20.7 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 7.9 2.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Groin), Dylan Windler: Out (Foot), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers put up an average of 116 points per game, nine more points than the 107 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 31-27 record in games it scores more than 107 points.

The Pacers are scoring 117 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is one more than their average for the season (116).

Indiana hits 13.6 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.4% from deep (14th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.2%.

The Pacers' 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in the NBA, and the 115.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 25th in the league.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -12 231

