Nolan Gorman -- 1-for-2 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

  • Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Gorman picked up a hit in 48.9% of his games last year (44 of 90), with multiple hits in 15 of those contests (16.7%).
  • He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 90 opportunities, 14.4%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gorman drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 90 (24.4%), including multiple RBIs in 8.9% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • He crossed the plate in 33 of 90 games last year (36.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (eight times).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 42
.212 AVG .241
.281 OBP .320
.390 SLG .453
14 XBH 13
6 HR 8
18 RBI 17
56/12 K/BB 47/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 44
21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%)
8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%)
6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%)
11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • The 34-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went four innings.
  • He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
