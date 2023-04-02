On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

  • Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 26th and he was fourth in slugging.
  • Arenado got a base hit in 101 of 150 games last season (67.3%), with at least two hits in 46 of those contests (30.7%).
  • He went yard in 19.3% of his games in 2022 (29 of 150), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.3% of his 150 games a year ago, Arenado drove in a run (59 times). He also had 30 games with multiple RBIs (20.0%), and three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He came around to score 60 times in 150 games (40.0%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 73
.282 AVG .303
.353 OBP .369
.509 SLG .556
34 XBH 39
14 HR 16
50 RBI 53
30/29 K/BB 42/26
3 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 73
50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.