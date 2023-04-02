On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

  • Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Carlson reached base via a hit in 73 of 130 games last season (56.2%), including multiple hits in 19.2% of those games (25 of them).
  • He homered in eight of 130 games in 2022 (6.2%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31 of 130 games last year (23.8%), Carlson picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (6.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 47 of 130 games last year (36.2%), including scoring more than once in 7.7% of his games (10 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 64
.249 AVG .226
.342 OBP .295
.431 SLG .336
23 XBH 19
5 HR 3
26 RBI 16
48/27 K/BB 46/19
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 65
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.