On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Carlson reached base via a hit in 73 of 130 games last season (56.2%), including multiple hits in 19.2% of those games (25 of them).

He homered in eight of 130 games in 2022 (6.2%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 of 130 games last year (23.8%), Carlson picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (6.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He crossed the plate in 47 of 130 games last year (36.2%), including scoring more than once in 7.7% of his games (10 times).

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 64 .249 AVG .226 .342 OBP .295 .431 SLG .336 23 XBH 19 5 HR 3 26 RBI 16 48/27 K/BB 46/19 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 65 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

