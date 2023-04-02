Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)
- Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
- Donovan got a hit in 59.4% of his 128 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 128 opportunities, 3.9%), going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan picked up an RBI in 29 out of 128 games last year (22.7%), with two or more RBIz in 11 of those contests (8.6%).
- He scored a run in 50 of 128 games last season, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.330
|AVG
|.236
|.441
|OBP
|.351
|.457
|SLG
|.305
|17
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|26/30
|K/BB
|44/31
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|60
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (61.7%)
|17 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.0%)
|33 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.3%)
|3 (4.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- The 34-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went four innings.
- He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.