Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

  • Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
  • Knizner had a hit in 40 of 97 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He homered in 4.1% of his games last season (97 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Knizner drove in a run in 15 games last year out 97 (15.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score in 24.7% of his games last season (24 of 97), with more than one run on three occasions (3.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 47
.210 AVG .219
.319 OBP .290
.300 SLG .300
5 XBH 9
2 HR 2
13 RBI 12
24/12 K/BB 38/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 50
17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%)
3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%)
7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%)
6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
