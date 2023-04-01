Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)
- Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- Edman had a hit in 102 of 155 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 8.4%), going deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41 of 155 games last season (26.5%), Edman drove in a run, and 13 of those games (8.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He scored a run in 69 of 155 games last season, with multiple runs in 21 of those games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.320
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/17
|K/BB
|64/31
|19
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|52 (65.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|22 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.0%)
|36 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (43.4%)
|8 (10.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.6%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Gausman starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
- His 3.35 ERA ranked 25th, 1.237 WHIP ranked 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranked seventh among qualified major league pitchers last year.
